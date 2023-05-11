|
11.05.2023 15:23:11
These 2 Adtech Stocks Could Be Signaling a Recovery
Stock market volatility appeared poised to continue on Thursday, as stock index futures were mixed in premarket trading. Ongoing concerns about inflation and a slowing economy are weighing on investor sentiment, and it's unclear whether a broader macroeconomic recession is avoidable at this point.Yet even as some stocks reacted negatively to that dour mood, a couple of bright spots in the advertising technology space suggested that some parts of the economy might be doing better than many believe. Both The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) saw sizable gains in premarket trading, and their latest financial results could offer a rebuttal to those who are convinced that a downbeat future is inevitable. Read on to learn more about what Magnite and The Trade Desk said.Shares of The Trade Desk were up nearly 7% in premarket trading Thursday morning. The programmatic advertising software platform pioneer reported first-quarter financial results late Wednesday, and the company's continued growth came largely from the promise of connected television as a new and fast-growing ad market.Continue reading
