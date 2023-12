These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Zoom Past $4 Trillion in 2024, According to Wall Street

Wall Street is already talking about two stocks that could reach $4 trillion market caps as soon as next year.Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving force behind these two companies in 2023, and it'll likely continue to be the story of the year in 2024. Recent advancements in the technology popularized by OpenAI's ChatGPT have ushered in a new era of AI investments.With businesses and investors clamoring for more AI hardware and software, there are bound to be a lot of winners. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees trillions of dollars flowing into tech stocks with AI applications over the next couple of years. And he thinks there's a reasonable chance at least $2 trillion of that goes into Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), pushing each of their market caps past $4 trillion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel