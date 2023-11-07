|
07.11.2023 11:30:00
These 2 Bargain Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
In tough market times, it's sometimes hard to get excited about investing -- especially when you're looking at stocks that have posted double-digit declines. That's why, to avoid missing opportunities, it's crucial to look beyond recent share performance and consider the full picture. What are this company's future prospects? Is the long-term story bright?If those questions lead to positive answers, and the particular company could excel over time, its shares could also power your portfolio over time. Even better, while this stock is in the doldrums, you can grab it for a very reasonable price. I consider this sort of player a "no-brainer" buy. Here are two you'll want to get in on right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,50
|-0,52%