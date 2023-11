These 2 Bargain Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

In tough market times, it's sometimes hard to get excited about investing -- especially when you're looking at stocks that have posted double-digit declines. That's why, to avoid missing opportunities, it's crucial to look beyond recent share performance and consider the full picture. What are this company's future prospects? Is the long-term story bright?If those questions lead to positive answers, and the particular company could excel over time, its shares could also power your portfolio over time. Even better, while this stock is in the doldrums, you can grab it for a very reasonable price. I consider this sort of player a "no-brainer" buy. Here are two you'll want to get in on right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel