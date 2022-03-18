These 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Become Long-Term Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is experiencing significant volatility that has led to some broad sell-offs for some sectors. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, higher oil prices, inflation, rising interest rates, and the geopolitical tension between the U.S. and China are just some of the factors combining to make investors very nervous.Growth stocks have been hit hard over the past several months, and in some cases, the hits have not made a lot of sense. That makes this a good time to consider adding a few unfairly hit growth stocks to your portfolio. These two stocks, in particular, are well-positioned to outperform over the longer term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading