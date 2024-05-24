|
24.05.2024 11:40:00
These 2 Big Moves by Nvidia May Signal Massive Growth Ahead
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has wowed investors again, reporting record quarterly revenue and earnings that beat analysts' estimates. This week, the company announced triple-digit gains in quarterly revenue and net income as demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products and services soared. Nvidia dominates the AI chip market, holding 80% share, and these results show the company is maintaining its leadership.Still, some investors have worried about Nvidia's ability to keep earnings and share price roaring higher as rivals like Intel or Advanced Micro Devices launch high-performance chips -- at lower prices. And others question Nvidia's ability to keep earnings rising at such a pace over the long term.But Nvidia doesn't seem worried about its growth prospects or its ability to stand out from the crowd. And the company even made two big announcements that show confidence in its future, potentially signaling massive growth ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
