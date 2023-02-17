|
17.02.2023 16:23:00
These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Soar in the Next Bull Market
Most investors are aware that biotech stocks are prone to blasting off into space -- or falling right into the gutter. But when the market is surging and optimism is flowing, some biotech stocks can soar even higher than usual, and that means there's an opportunity to profit for investors who buy them when the market is limping along, like now.Two gene-editing biotechs could see this beneficial effect if there's a bull market in the next few years. Let's peek at each and see why.Though it doesn't have any recurring revenue right now, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is anticipating a handful of catalysts in 2023, all of which stem from the progress of its pipeline programs and their clinical trials. The most important catalyst will be regulators' response to its biologics license application (BLA) for its candidate called exa-cel in the U.S., which it plans to file before the end of the first quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!