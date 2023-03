These 2 Biotech Stocks Made Big Monday Moves

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market got off to a solid start on Monday, although there was a considerable disparity among different kinds of stocks. Small-cap indexes were down sharply, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was higher by about a quarter-percent in early-afternoon trading. Investors continued to wrestle with macroeconomic cross-currents that left many wondering what the future would bring.In the biotechnology industry, all it takes is one piece of news to make stocks see big moves. That was the case for two different biotech stocks on Monday. On the upside, BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) soared after releasing promising data on one of its treatments, while Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) went the other direction on less-encouraging trial results.Here's more about what put these two biotechs into the spotlight to start the week.