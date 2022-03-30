|
These 2 Blue Chip Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs
Investors have had a love-hate relationship with the stock market so far in 2022. Big declines early on made some market participants skeptical about the chances for another year of positive returns, but they also set the stage for bargain hunters to buy shares of favorite companies at low prices. As some worst-case scenarios have come off the table, major market benchmarks have recovered somewhat. Wednesday brought a pause in the latest uptrend, though. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 60 points to 35,234. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 22 points to 4,610, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 104 points to 14,515.Even with the indexes falling, a couple of well-known blue chip stocks hit all-time highs today. Both companies have done a good job of getting through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past couple of years, and they both have substantial growth prospects with solid business models and fundamental strength. Let's take a closer look at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to see why they're rising to new heights on Wednesday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
