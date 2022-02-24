|
24.02.2022 17:30:00
These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?
Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for a while now. The two are among the top holdings in at least one of her Ark Invest exchange-traded funds. Unfortunately for Wood and their other shareholders, the two stocks both dove after the companies reported fourth-quarter earnings results last week. Let's look at what's driving these sell-offs, and attempt to determine whether they have created a smart buying opportunity for long-term investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!