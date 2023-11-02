|
02.11.2023 12:20:00
These 2 Clean Energy Leaders Plunged on Earnings, But Only 1 Is a Screaming Buy
Many stocks involved in the clean energy transition -- either renewable power generation, or the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) -- have been absolutely hammered lately. In fact, during this rapid rise in interest rates, even the highest-quality leaders in the space have seen precipitous drops in their share prices.Case in point: Over the past week, both silicon carbide chip leader ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) and solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) plunged after issuing dire guidance for the current quarter.But assuming the EV market and residential solar market have years of growth ahead, these declines could be opportunities to pick up shares of industry leaders on the cheap for the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!