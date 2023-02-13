|
13.02.2023 14:23:14
These 2 Cloud Stocks Could Be Headed Into the Stratosphere
After the worst week of 2023 on Wall Street, investors are in the mood to claw back some of their recent losses. Stock index futures were mixed early Monday morning, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked as though it might put in the best performance. Nasdaq futures were up almost half a percent as of 8 a.m. ET.Cloud computing has been a high-growth area for several years, but shareholders have had to come to grips with the possibility of slowing expansion as economists worry about a possible recession. Nevertheless, for Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), the mood among investors was optimistic after both tech companies enjoyed good news. As a result, both cloud stocks moved sharply higher, and many are hopeful that the gains will be just the beginning of a longer-term trend.Shares of Monday.com jumped 11% in premarket trading Monday morning. The aptly named provider of workplace management software reported fourth-quarter financial results that showed its growth story is still intact.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.