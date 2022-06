These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are a retiree looking to boost your retirement income but do not like to research individual stocks, don't be disheartened. You can still earn a decent amount of extra income by investing in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). There are several dividend ETFs available in the market, which collect dividends from the stocks they own on behalf of investors and then distribute those dividends to investors periodically.Let's take a closer look at two of the top dividend ETFs in the market right now.The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) fully replicates the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which includes more than 440 large-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The ETF's expense ratio is just 0.06%. The stocks included in the ETF are diversified across sectors, with the financials sector making up 20% of the ETF by market value. It is followed by the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, with a weight of roughly 14% and 13%, respectively. Continue reading