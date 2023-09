These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Big-Time Yields With Highly Visible Income Growth

Many high-yielding dividend stocks lack visible growth. They often don't have much expansion potential, leading them to pay out most of their cash flow in dividends. That lack of growth weighs on their valuations, pushing up their yields.However, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM) have plenty of growth. That makes them stand out among high-yielding dividend stocks. They offer big-time payouts that they expect to increase at a predictable pace.Energy Transfer currently yields a whopping 9%. The master limited partnership (MLP) expects to increase its already well-above-average payout at a set rate. It established a target earlier this year to raise its distribution by $0.0025 per unit each quarter ($0.01 per year). That works out to a 3% to 5% annual growth rate. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel