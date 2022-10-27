|
These 2 Dow Jones Stocks Are Riding Out the Bear Market Well
Investors haven't had much certainty lately about the prospects for the stock market and the broader global economy. With inflation, rising interest rates, and sluggish business conditions all coming at the same time, many companies are struggling to make it through the 2022 bear market.Yet lately, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has emerged as a pocket of relative strength, and it's down less than other major market indexes so far this year. That's largely because many of the companies in the Dow Jones didn't rise as much as smaller high-growth stocks elsewhere, avoiding the high expectations that can cause so much disappointment when a business can't achieve its goals. On Thursday, Dow components Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) proved just how valuable it can be to have solid underlying businesses in your stock portfolio.Shares of Caterpillar jumped nearly 6% on Thursday morning. The heavy-equipment manufacturer's third-quarter financial results showed continued strength even in the face of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions that might ordinarily lead purchasers to hold off on taking on major expenses.Continue reading
