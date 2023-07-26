|
These 2 Dow Stocks Are Making Bulls Happy
The stock market looked poised to break a long upward streak on Wednesday morning, as major market index futures were slightly lower on the day. With 12 straight days of gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is now within 1,400 points of its all-time record high from January 2022, and eclipsing that mark could usher in even more optimism about the prospects for investors in the years to come.Earnings season continued to reach its peak this morning, and another pair of Dow stocks released their latest results. Both Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) saw their share prices rise in premarket trading as shareholders celebrated their financial reports. Here's everything you need to know about the two companies and whether the news could lead to longer-term gains.Shares of Boeing were up more than 3% in premarket trading early Wednesday. The aerospace and defense giant reported second-quarter financial results that showed sharp gains in key metrics, and it anticipates stepping up its production efforts in order to meet huge levels of backlogged orders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
