|
20.09.2023 15:49:33
These 2 Dow Stocks Could Face a Tough Time Ahead
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been an interesting market to follow in recent years. The venerable market benchmark didn't see the sharp gains that other, more tech-heavy indexes enjoyed during late 2020 and 2021, but the Dow didn't lose as much ground in the bear market of 2022 either. As a result, the Dow isn't that far below its all-time record high, and some bullish investors are optimistic that the average could reach new heights in the not-too-distant future.However, some Dow components haven't been carrying their weight lately. Both Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have gone through more than their fair share of struggles, and the most recent news from the two companies had investors wondering what the future will bring. Here's what Disney and Intel are saying about their businesses and how investors are reacting.Shares of Disney dropped almost 4% on Tuesday. They were set for a modest bounce on Wednesday morning, but the stock is down almost 10% on the year even with the Dow having seen gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|49,15
|-1,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: ATX startet schwächer -- DAX zum Auftakt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Handelsstart abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse halten zum Auftakt am Donnerstag zunächst die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominieren die Bären.