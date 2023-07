These 2 Dow Stocks Led the Market Higher Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street kept celebrating on Tuesday, with the biggest gains going to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) this time around. Both the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also posted solid increases as investors remain upbeat about the prospects for the economy to remain resilient.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading