These 2 Dow Stocks Made All the Difference Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As dire as things have looked on Wall Street lately, Friday afternoon brought some much-needed relief. Huge gains in the last hour of trading sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up sharply on the day.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading