|
21.10.2023 12:27:00
These 2 Dow Stocks Moved Markets This Week
Excitement about a possible return to a bull market has been building for months. Yet indexes like the popular Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) haven't been able to keep upward momentum lately, and some investors simply aren't convinced that the worst for the market is behind them.When any of the 30 companies that are in the Dow Jones Industrials report their latest financial results, it has the potential to move the entire market. On Tuesday morning, both Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) gave investors their quarterly reports for the third quarter. Those reports got full scrutiny from Wall Street analysts, and here are some takeaways from the results.Johnson & Johnson's Q3 report looked a lot different to longtime shareholders than past quarterly filings. That's because the healthcare conglomerate has taken a key step to simplify its business structure and concentrate on what it sees as its best opportunities for long-term growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!