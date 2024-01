These 2 ETFs Have More Than Doubled in Value in Just 5 Years

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a sound strategy for long-term investors. The drawback of investing in ETFs, however, is that you can sacrifice gains for the sake of diversification and reducing your overall risk. But with growth-oriented funds, you can still achieve some impressive, market-beating returns.Two funds that have outperformed the S&P 500 and more than doubled in value in the past five years are the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). Here's a look at why these funds have done so well, and whether you should consider adding them to your portfolio.The Invesco QQQ Trust is a popular fund as it gives investors exposure to some of the best growth stocks on the market, specifically the 100 largest non-financial companies (by market cap) on the Nasdaq exchange. And with an expense ratio of just 0.2%, investors won't have to worry about fees taking an oversized chunk out of their returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel