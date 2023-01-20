|
20.01.2023 15:10:35
These 2 FAANG Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Higher Friday
It's been an up-and-down week for the stock market, but it looked as though investors were ready to celebrate on Friday. Index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up nearly 1% in premarket trading Friday morning as the benchmark looked to reverse steep losses over the past couple of days.For years, FAANG stocks captured investors' attention and spurred the big gains for the Nasdaq, as they represented the leaders of key industries spurring innovation and growth. Stocks like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) proved vulnerable to the conditions that led to the bear market in 2022, but investors now hope that the two companies are back moving in the right direction. Below, you'll see why shareholders are seeing shares of Netflix and Alphabet rise on Friday and whether it signals a broader rebound for the market as a whole.Shares of Netflix jumped 7% in premarket trading Friday. The streaming video pioneer released its latest quarterly results Thursday afternoon, and investors were generally pleased with what they saw as a new growth driver that could help boost the stock's long-term prospects.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|56,02
|-1,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.