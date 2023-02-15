These 2 FAANG Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All five FAANG stocks have fallen sharply in response to recession fears, but two stand out from the pack. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw their share prices tumble 47% and 48%, respectively, from all-time highs. Neither stock has fallen more sharply at any point in last 10 years (aside from the current bear market), but the future still looks promising for both businesses. That means investors have a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Here's why shares of Amazon and Netflix are worth owning.Amazon got rocked by high inflation last year. Revenue growth slowed as business and consumer spending softened, and operating expenses soared as the rising cost of fuel and electricity put pressure on its logistics network and data center footprint. Those headwinds led to an underwhelming financial performance. Full-year revenue increased 9% to $514 billion and cash from operating activities rose just 1% to $46.8 billion.Continue reading