The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
19.12.2025 11:15:00
These 2 Financial Stocks Beat the Market by 208% and 55% in 2025. Should You Buy Them in 2026?
It's been a good year for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 index, which has historically generated an annualized return of about 8%, is up more than 14% year to date.Remarkably, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is up by 222% this year, while SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has soared 69%. Yes, these fintech stocks have outperformed the broader market by 202 percentages points and 55 percentage points, respectively.It's no fluke; these companies operate in the vast financial services market sector and have delivered exceptional business growth. Both companies offer innovative platforms that have proven popular, especially with younger consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!