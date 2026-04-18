Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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18.04.2026 12:55:00
These 2 Genius AI Stocks Are Your Best Way to Own Anthropic Before Its IPO
I'd argue that no other generative AI company has created as much buzz around AI as Anthropic. Its Claude Mythos model was so impressive that it required a coalition between several companies to patch software, and it may never be released. This could lead to further buzz around a more tamed-down Anthropic model, but regardless, it's one of the top AI companies out there right now.Unfortunately, outside of niche platforms that allow you to purchase private shares, there is really no way to invest in Anthropic, as it isn't a public company. However, two publicly traded companies own a substantial amount of Anthropic, and as Anthropic's private valuation rises, so will the investment that these two companies have made.The two stocks? Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each of them is a great investment in its own right, and owning a substantial amount of Anthropic adds to the investment thesis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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