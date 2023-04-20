|
20.04.2023 17:45:00
These 2 Growth Stocks Might Be Incredibly Undervalued Right Now
Growth stocks turned in a forgettable performance in 2022. This reversion to the mean across the growth equity landscape, though, has created some unique buying opportunities for savvy investors.In biotech, for instance, scores of companies shed value at a dizzying pace in 2022, despite their significant progress in the clinic or on the commercial front. As a direct result of this value disconnect, there have already been a handful of premium-laden buyout deals in the downtrodden biotechnology space in 2023. The lesson is that industry insiders don't necessarily agree with the market's rather dour take on biotech valuations at the moment. In fact, there are a handful of developmental and early commercial-stage biotech companies that come across as absurdly undervalued right now, thanks to this risk-averse behavior by the broader markets. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!