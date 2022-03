These 2 Hard-Hit Nasdaq Stocks Flew 10% Higher Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been under pressure for months, but Tuesday brought some respite for hard-hit investors. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose nearly 2% as of 11 a.m. ET, and while it remains far below its all-time highs, some encouraging signs seemed to turn market sentiment back in a positive direction.Airline stocks did particularly well, with major companies like American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) climbing 10% or more Tuesday morning. Airlines across the industry announced some favorable numbers and outlooks that made shareholders feel more comfortable about the prospects for travel in the near future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading