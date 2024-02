These 2 Healthcare Stocks Are in Nvidia's Portfolio. Should They Be in Yours?

Nvidia recently disclosed which stocks it has invested in, and while it reported a sizable position in chip designer Arm Holdings, the list also included a couple of notable healthcare companies focused on next-gen technologies. The two healthcare stocks in Nvidia's portfolio are Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX). Let's have a closer look at what's so promising about these stocks and whether they are investments you should consider adding to your portfolio as well.Nano-X Imaging makes X-ray beds that simplify the imaging process. The Nanox.ARC is a 3D tomosynthesis imaging system that is lightweight. The company says it can help bring "advanced radiographic visualizations to all markets." It uses the Nanox.Cloud system to enhance and improve diagnostics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel