The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
26.12.2025 12:00:00
These 2 Healthcare Stocks Beat the Market in 2025. Should You Buy Them in 2026?
Once again, the technology sector drove much of the market's gains this year. The healthcare industry, on the other hand, has been a bit of a laggard.However, there have been notable standouts among medically focused stocks. The list of strong performers includes CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biotech company, and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), a leading hospital chain. They have outperformed the S&P 500, (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rising by 44% and 58%, respectively, this year compared with about 18% for the benchmark index.Could they keep the momentum going in 2026? Let's find out whether they are buys heading into the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
