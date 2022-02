These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One ripe area to find future winners during the market sell-off is the semiconductor industry. Memory, storage, and advanced processors are expected to remain in high demand over the long term as vehicles, 5G smartphones, and other consumer devices are becoming more technologically advanced.This trend is already fueling rising demand at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Both stocks trade at attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios relative to future growth expectations, especially Micron. Moreover, both stocks have outperformed the broader market over the last few months, indicating that they could power the next bull market run.