20.03.2023 13:49:57
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
The market's current bearishness makes it difficult to think about the next bull market. It also makes it a fool's errand to even try to predict. As the old adage goes, expect it when you least expect it. Most bull markets start without any warning; they often do so with a decisive pivot.We're now fourteen months removed from the beginning of the bear market, which is roughly their average length. Translation: It's not too soon to start positioning for new long-term bullishness, even as unlikely as that seems right now.The rising tide of a bull market will, of course, lift most stocks. A couple of names, however, are apt to lead the way, setting the bullish pace for the next bull market's move to new record highs.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
