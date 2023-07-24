|
24.07.2023 14:46:00
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
A bull market isn't here yet, but we may be getting close. The S&P 500 has gained more than 20% from its bear market low, and that's one criterion needed to call a bull market. The other? The index must reach new highs. That hasn't happened yet, but investors are closely watching for it.All of this means now is a great time to get in on high-growth stocks. They may be the first ones to take off as the economy improves and the market enters bull territory. Let's check out two players that could power the bull market's next record run.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has soared 57% so far this year, but there's plenty of room for this stock to gain over the long term. And the e-commerce and cloud computing giant could truly take off in the next bull market because it should benefit as consumers and cloud computing clients have more money to spend.
