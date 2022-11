These 2 High-Growth Stocks Might Never Be This Cheap Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're an industry disruptor, 2022 has probably been a bad year for you.Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Both companies are disrupting massive industries -- hotels and television, respectively. Their two stocks were soaring as we came into 2022, but since then, they've gotten crushed, underperforming the S&P 500 significantly year to date.Continue reading