These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 has plunged 19% so far this year. This has increased the index's dividend yield up to 1.7%. This is still well below the 4.3% historical average yield of the index. But there are plenty of stocks that pay safe and growing, market-beating dividends to shareholders. And these two dividend stocks also offer the cherry on top -- high growth potential -- which can help investors build significant wealth and passive income over the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading