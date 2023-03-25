These 2 Hot Stocks Could Rise By at Least 147% This Year, Per Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street analysts often have some pretty outrageous predictions about where the prices of growth stocks are going, and 2023 is no exception. But even if their estimates are sometimes off by a huge amount, they're (usually) still based on sound business logic and an accounting of the headwinds and tailwinds that a company is going to face. Nonetheless, there are a pair of cannabis growth stocks for which the performance that analysts expect is very unlikely to manifest anytime soon, as their estimates call for explosive rises in their share prices despite a bearish environment and slowing growth. On the other hand, if the analysts are right, a timely investment could make shareholders a lot richer in the near term.Let's investigate each stock in a bit more detail to appreciate what's likely to happen.Continue reading