|
07.02.2023 19:33:00
These 2 Hot Stocks Just Gave the Nasdaq a Lift
The stock market has finally started to hit some resistance after a strong start to 2023. Yet even after a few days of pullbacks, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) isn't giving up on its recovery efforts. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose about half a percent as of 12:45 p.m. ET.Those who watch the Nasdaq expect companies to generate the consistent revenue gains that growth stocks are famous for. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have both come a long way since their modest beginnings, and investors were happy to see both companies post financial results that signaled their ability to thrive even in tough times for the broader economy.Shares of Skyworks Solutions jumped 11% in early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The semiconductor maker reported solid results in the fiscal first-quarter ending Dec. 30 and announced a shareholder-friendly move to bring even more joy to its investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!