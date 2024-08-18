|
18.08.2024 11:00:00
These 2 Incredible Growth Stocks Are Set to Soar This Summer and Beyond
Many stocks have been enjoying major gains as the bull market has persisted, driving up shares prices of companies across various indexes. If you're investing for the long term, what's more important is how a stock can perform over the long run versus a period of weeks or months.While past performance isn't a guarantee of future returns, investing your cash into great companies well-positioned for long-term growth is always a good idea. If you have cash on hand this summer and want to put it into quality companies that can soar in the coming months and years, here are two worthy contenders to consider for your portfolio.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is known for its leadership in the field of cystic fibrosis therapeutics but is working to expand beyond this area and further cement its place in the rare-disease drug market. The company's flagship cystic fibrosis therapy Trikafta is approved to treat more than 90% of the U.S. patient population alone. Expanded approvals for Trikafta and Vertex's other cystic fibrosis drugs have helped the company to expand the cycle of use for patients, deepening its foothold in this broad total-addressable market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.