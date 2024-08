These 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Are Set to Soar This Summer and Beyond

Summer is here, and wherever you're spending this season, you might want to grow your portfolio as you go. The best way to build a portfolio that stands the test of time is to steadily invest your cash through methods like dollar -cost averaging, where you regularly invest a set amount of money into multiple stocks and/or asset classes.If you have cash at the ready that you can leave in stocks for at least three to five years, there are plenty of stocks begging to be bought. Here are two magnificent growth stocks with superior growth stories that look primed to deliver enviable returns for investors not just this summer but in the years to come.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has dealt with a rapidly evolving environment in recent years. The pandemic and the period that has followed have brought about headwinds for many of its customers, which include hospitals and other large medical providers, as factors including staffing pressures, rising healthcare costs, and inflation have had an impact.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool