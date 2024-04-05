|
05.04.2024 10:03:00
These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are in the Spotlight for All the Wrong Reasons
Stocks dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" skyrocketed last year, helping the S&P 500 soar into bull market territory. These technology leaders are involved in some of today's hottest areas, from artificial intelligence (AI) to cloud computing services. And thanks to this, their names are highly recognizable: Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) make up this star-studded list.Most of these market giants have continued to soar, led by Nvidia, which has gained 79% so far this year. That helped the S&P 500 rise more than 10% for its best first quarter in five years, and that's kept the Magnificent Seven in the spotlight in 2024. But two members of this elite group no longer are wowing investors, and instead, are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!