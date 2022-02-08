|
08.02.2022 00:57:00
These 2 Mega-Cap Stalwart Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs
The stock market had another up-and-down day on Monday, as investors tried to get used to volatile conditions. Important questions like whether inflation will prove to be fleeting or how much the Federal Reserve might act to boost interest rates won't get answers in the immediate term. But market participants are still looking to figure out how best to invest for whatever may come. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) eked out the tiniest of gains, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished lower.IndexDaily Percentage Change (Decline)Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!