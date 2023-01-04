|
04.01.2023 16:22:00
These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Big Moves Wednesday
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tried to bounce back on Wednesday morning, seeking to recover losses from the first trading day of 2023. As of shortly after the opening bell, the Nasdaq had moved up by more than half a percent.Individual stocks within the Nasdaq have seen huge swings, and even the largest companies haven't been immune from big ups and downs. In many cases, smaller companies have seen even more volatility. That was definitely the case on Wednesday, with Nasdaq biotechnology stocks Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) moving in opposite directions.Shares of Geron moved higher by 45% just after trading began on Wednesday morning. The biopharmaceutical company reported study results that showed promising performance from a candidate cancer treatment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!