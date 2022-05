These 2 Nasdaq Crypto Stocks Are Getting Crushed Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been ugly for the stock market, and after a volatile week to start out the month of May, investors came back to Wall Street on Monday without much in the way of confidence. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down another 2.7% after having been down even further earlier in the day.The rout in technology stocks and other high-growth companies continued on Monday, as investors kept focusing on the potential impact of higher interest rates on long-term growth and economic conditions. However, other financial markets have also seen pressure from the current macroeconomic and geopolitical situation. Cryptocurrencies were a big loser on Monday as well, and as you'll see in more detail below, those declines had a negative impact on crypto stocks Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading