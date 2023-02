These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock market indexes have been more volatile in February, as investors waver over whether January's gains will prove to be lasting or fleeting. On Wednesday morning, stock index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) moved lower by about a third of a percent, pulling back slightly from sizable gains on Tuesday.The Nasdaq has both opportunities and challenges because the growth stocks that make up so much of the index have seen disparate performance recently. Notably, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) defied the bear market in most of 2022 only to fall sharply during the final month of the year, while Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) treaded water over most of the past year. On Wednesday, though, both stocks were poised to soar, and below, you'll learn why.Shares of Enphase Energy were 8% higher in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The maker of microinverters and battery technology for solar power systems reported strong fourth-quarter results despite concerns that the macroeconomic slowdown could slow interest in solar installations.