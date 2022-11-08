|
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Missed Tuesday's Rally
It's always disturbing to see your stocks fall when the market is up. Yet that's exactly what shareholders in Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) are seeing on Tuesday. Even with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posting big gains of nearly 1.5% as of noon ET, the two mobility and travel stocks are both down double-digit percentages.The news wasn't equally bad across the travel industry, with several key stocks actually contributing to the market's gains. Therefore, it's worth looking more closely at Lyft and Tripadvisor to see why they're missing out on the stock market's healthy gains.Shares of Lyft fell by more than 20% in early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The ride-hailing service reported third-quarter financial results that included some encouraging figures but also raised concerns about its long-term competitive position.Continue reading
