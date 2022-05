These 2 Nasdaq PC Stocks Are Seeing Action Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market made further advances on Tuesday afternoon, adding to modest gains from Monday. As of 1:15 p.m. ET today, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by about two-thirds of a percent, clawing back some ground after extensive losses in April.Within the Nasdaq , you'll find plenty of technology stocks, including several that focus on products that PC owners use regularly. Big gains for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reflected an interesting twist for the maker of flash memory and hard-drive data storage devices. Meanwhile, peripherals maker Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) told investors about its latest financial results. You'll find the details below.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading