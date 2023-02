These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Crushing the Market -- and They're Still Screaming Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market started 2023 on an upbeat note, with the Nasdaq Composite notching 14.3% gains so far this year. And the good part is that the rally could be here to stay.History suggests that the stock market could have a much better 2023 and even go on a bull run this year. That won't be surprising given the cooling inflation, strong employment numbers, and a potential end to the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As a result, now is likely a good time for investors to add some solid Nasdaq stocks to their portfolios that have been on fire in 2023 and could end the year with more gains.Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are two such Nasdaq stocks that investors may want to buy right now before they head higher. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue reading