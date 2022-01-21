|
21.01.2022 20:54:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling Despite Better Results Than Netflix
It's been an ugly time for Wall Street this January, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has seen the most damage. The Nasdaq was down another 222 points, or 1.6%, to 13,933 as of 1:30 p.m. ET, and that left it down more than 14% from its best levels of all time.Most investors focused on the huge drop in FAANG stock Netflix, which was one of the worst performers on the Nasdaq. However, other stocks fell despite even more positive earnings reports than what Netflix said last night. Below, you'll see why Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) lost ground.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
