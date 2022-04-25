|
25.04.2022 21:28:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Favorites Among Defensive Investors
The stock market came into the new week with some ongoing concerns about the future, but at least among growth investors, the mood wasn't as bad as it was last week. As of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to eliminate all of its losses and poke just barely into positive territory on the day. That was considerably better than the rest of the stock market, which was broadly lower on Monday.Despite the day's resilience, many Nasdaq stocks have taken big hits so far in 2022, with even some of the biggest companies in the market seeing declines of 50% or more. However, a couple of Nasdaq stalwarts have managed to defy naysayers and have lost very little ground from their recent highs. Below, we'll look more closely to see why Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) have become favorite stocks among those searching for more-stable investments in a turbulent market environment.Shares of Amgen are down just 2% from their best levels in 2022. The stock has actually risen 11% so far this year, defying the Nasdaq's overall decline.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!