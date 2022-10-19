|
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Flying Higher
The stock market has been on a roll to begin the week, but it appeared that Wall Street might take a pause on Wednesday from its recent bull run. An hour before the opening bell, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had fallen more than half a percent.Yet even though the broader market indexes looked poised to start out the day on Wednesday lower, several stocks were sharply higher on company-specific news. In particular, both United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) saw their stock prices rise following their latest financial reports, as shareholders gained confidence in the two companies' ability to weather an economic downturn and emerge stronger.Shares of United Airlines were up nearly 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The airline giant reported strong third-quarter results late Tuesday that gave investors more reassurance that the company could recover fully from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its operations.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
