09.03.2022 12:11:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) are two stocks listed on the Nasdaq that have pulled back substantially this year on account of several factors, such as potential interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve, the crisis in Europe, and surging inflation.However, the pullback in their stock prices is an opportunity for investors to add long-term winners to their portfolios. That's because the products and solutions that Microsoft and ASML provide are going to remain in robust demand for years to come, enabling both companies to clock impressive revenue and earnings growth.Let's look at the reasons these Nasdaq stocks are built for long-term upside.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
