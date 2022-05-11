|
11.05.2022 12:30:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio For Years
Warren Buffett once said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." As we're seeing now in today's tumultuous market, that usually means profits, specifically, efficient free cash flow.While the Nasdaq Composite is sometimes associated with high-growth, no-profit stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are two blue-chip tech stocks that have generated superior long-term returns by producing excellent free cash flow per share. Companies like these two can ballast your portfolio through thick and thin for the long haul.As you can see, both Apple and Texas Instruments generate superior free cash flow margins. In their most recent fiscal years, Apple turned 25.4% of its revenue into free cash flow -- a stunning $93 billion. Meanwhile, Texas Instruments generated $6.3 billion in free cash flow last year, but at an even higher 34.3% margin.Continue reading
